ASU Men’s Golf: Sun Devils end fall season in Florida with 12th place finish

The Arizona State men’s golf team traveled across the country to Windermere, Florida to compete in the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational — the last tournament of the fall season — where the No. 25 Sun Devils placed 12th out of 17 total teams on Tuesday.

The tournament was held at the Isleworth Country Club, which proved to be tough, as only 18 of the 90 golfers finished the tournament under par.

Mason Anderson led the way for the Sun Devils after finishing the event 5-under par, which was his best finish of the season. Anderson was the only Sun Devil to finish under par, as Alex Del Rey Gonazalez finished in second for ASU at 7-over par for the tournament. Paul Chaplet and Blake Wagoner finished 10-over and Kochiro Ishika rounded out the team at 13-over. Overall, Arizona State had a total score of 18-over, 882 in its 12th place finish.

For the second tournament in a row, California took home the team trophy with a final score of 6-under par, as the Golden Bears were one of only four teams to finish under par.

The Sun Devils’ biggest problem was scoring on the par three’s. ASU finished tied for second to last per par three with 3.37 average strokes per hole for a total of 22-over par for the tournament. If they can hit more greens in regulation, which shouldn’t be a problem for any Division I golfer, they will have more birdie looks which should lower their scores.

Dylan Meyer, a senior at Illinois, took home medalist as he finished 11-under for the tournament, despite shooting even par in the final round.

Arizona State was without sophomore Chun An Yu, who was preparing for the Asia Pacific Amateur held at the Royal Wellington Golf Club in New Zealand. The winner of the tournament receives an automatic bid to next year’s Masters and U.S. Open.

As of Oct. 20, the Sun Devils were ranked No. 25 in the Bushnell Coaches Poll. With this bottom half finish, it is likely for ASU to drop out of the final Fall rankings. With a strong start to the new season, there isn’t any reason Arizona State shouldn’t find themselves back in the rankings in the spring.