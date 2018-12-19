ASU Football: Alijah Bates signs with ASU

Late Wednesday afternoon, three-star offensive tackle Alijah Bates signed with ASU.

The lineman committed in September, but made things official on Wednesday on Early Signing Day. He was rated as the 17th best recruit in the state of Colorado.

YA BOI SIGNED AND READY LETS GET IT !!!!! ⬆️ #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/pjn0gKaBAF — Alijah Bates (@AlijahBates4450) December 19, 2018

Bates is from Colorado Springs, and played his high school ball at Doherty High School. Sun Devil fans might also recognize the name because Bates’ father is former ASU linebacker Solomon Bates, who played in Tempe from 1999-2002 and was drafted by the Seahawks in the fourth round. Alijah even wore his father’s jersey to his signing day on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-8, 235 pound athlete also received offers from Northern Colorado, Utah State, and Wyoming, but he elected to go to his father’s alma mater instead.

He will be joined by fellow offensive linemen who committed on Wednesday such as LaDarius Henderson, Roman DeWys, Ben Scott, and early enrollee Dohnovan West.

Alijah Bates’ highlights: