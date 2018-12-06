ASU Football: Shannon Forman wants to bring the Piesman Back to Tempe

The Heisman Trophy award winner will be announced this Saturday. While there will be no Sun Devils in attendance, Arizona State fans can look elsewhere to find one of their own players in an award race.

Sun Devil sophomore defensive lineman Shannon Forman is currently up for SB Nation’s Piesman Trophy, which is “an award for linemen who do un-lineman-like things.”

As many ASU fans can recall in this year’s season-opener of the Herm Edwards era, Forman was thrown into the spotlight when he snagged a pick-six to send the Sun Devil faithful into a frenzy in the first quarter to make the score 14-0 against UTSA.

Forman had some things to say about the honor following Wednesday’s ASU practice in preparation the Las Vegas Bowl.

“It was a perfect way to kick off the season,” said Forman recalling the play with a smile. “A pick by a big d-lineman, and just coming off the ball. It just really helped us, and kind of helped you get a little feeling into the season of what we were going to do. It also showed that I can catch the ball and take it to the end zone.”

When asked whether a sack or the touchdown felt better, the lineman responded with a grin.

“It’s a touchdown,” Forman said. “A touchdown gets you seven points on the board. At the end of the day, it’s great.”

Forman is one of 18 finalists for the award, with other big men touchdowns coming from schools such as USC, UAB, Clemson, Wyoming and Ohio State.

The voting consists of 30 media members from various outlets, including ESPN, Sports Illustrated, the Athletic, and the Ringer, just to name a few. Even Sportscenter anchor Scott Van Pelt is on the list of media members who votes on the nominees.

There is also a fan voting portion of the ballot that closed this morning. Now Forman has to wait for the announcement.

Being that the play was on the opening Saturday of the college football season, Forman’s nomination was the first of the year for the Piesman.

Looking back at the moment, it was an ideal and exciting way to start the Edwards era at Arizona State, and Forman wants to make things clear. He wants the trophy in Tempe.

“The Piesman Trophy, I would be humbled if I get it,” Forman said. “I want to bring it back for my teammates and bring it back for this university and have something to treasure.”