ASU Football: Three-star California defensive end Amiri Johnson commits to the Sun Devils

On Thursday night, Amiri Johnson sent out his intentions to come to Tempe and join the Arizona State Sun Devils via Twitter:

Johnson is currently attending Diamond Ranch High School in Pomona, California. He is ranked as a three-star strong-side defensive end by 247Sports and Rivals. Johnson also received offers from Boise State, Utah, Fresno State, Oregon State and more.

The 6-foot-6, 231 pound, Johnson is rated as 229th best player in California and the 129th best strong-side defensive end in the nation by 247Sports. His recruitment was led by defensive line coach Shaun Nua and linebacker coach Antonio Pierce.

Johnson is the 21st commit of the 2018 class and the third defensive end joining other defensive ends David “DJ” Heckard, Anthonie Cooper, Alonzo Hall, offensive linemen LaDarius Henderson, Roman DeWys, Alijah Bates, Dohnovan West and Ben Scott, defensive back Jordan Clark, wide receivers Andre Johnson, Ricky Pearsall, Jordan Kerley, quarterbacks Ethan Long, Joey Yellen, tight end Nolan Matthews, linebacker Connor Soelle, athlete Ty DeArman, twins Keon and Kejuan Markham,

Johnson’s highlights: