Recruiting: SoCal 4-star defensive end Drake Jackson talks Arizona State

Centennial High School (Corona, California) weak-side defensive end Drake Jackson — rated a four-star by 247Sports and a three-star by Rivals — spoke with Bud Elliot of SB Nation on his latest visit and offer last weekend, coming from Arizona State.

Super excited to say that I have Recieved a Offer from Arizona State University after taking a great unofficial visit and meeting the staff !! #ForksUp @Hermedwards @AntonioPierce @CoachLikensASU pic.twitter.com/dYYmpG5xDV — Thee Drake Jackson (@The99Athlete) February 27, 2018

Jackson holds offers from USC, Oregon, Utah, Colorado and BYU among others. In 12 games last season, Jackson notched 28 tackles with six sacks.

The 6-4, 260-pound recruit is listed as the No. 18 weak-side defensive end in the nation and the 43rd best recruit in California by 247Sports.

“ASU, the staff loves me up there,” Jackson said. “They like me for my versatility — defensive end, inside, and rushing off the edge.”

Jackson mentioned he was never recruited by former ASU coach Todd Graham and his staff, but is getting along with coach Herm Edwards’ crew.

“Coach (Rob) Likens and I connected,” Jackson said of the Sun Devils’ offensive coordinator. “Coach Antonio Pierce is cool. I like him, he’s fired up. I like that kind of coach.”

“He’s great,” Jackson said of Edwards. “He’s laid back, but he knows when to push you to get stuff done.”

If he were to make a top five, Jackson said USC and Oregon would be in it.

While UCLA has yet to offer him, he said if the Bruins do, “they’re no doubt up there with my top group.”

Here’s his junior year highlight mixtape: