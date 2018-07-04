ASU Football: Three-star Texas wide receiver Jordan Kerley commits to ASU

On this Fourth of July, Herm Edwards, Rob Likens and the rest of ASU’s coaching staff got to celebrate a little bit early. The Sun Devils secured their 10th public commitment on this Independence Day, the most it’s ever had before the fireworks shoot up.

With the holiday theme evident, Texas wide receiver Jordan Kerley made his announcement official on Twitter.

The three-star receiver, according to 247Sports and Rivals, passed up on offers from Arizona, TCU, Baylor and others.

During his junior season at McNeil High School, Kerley caught 73 balls for 1,018 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games. Like many of ASU’s other commits under Edwards, too, he also ran track in high school.

Kerley took his official visit to Tempe on June 8, just under a month after the Sun Devils offered him. His commitment is the third by a wide receiver in the 2019 class, joining Andre Johnson and Ricky Pearsall Jr.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Texas native’s Hudl page says that Kerley runs a whopping 4.45-second 40-yard dash and bench presses 250-pounds.

Along with Johnson and Pearsall Jr., Kerley joins a ten-man class of quarterback Ethan Long, quarterback Joey Yellen, athlete Ty DeArman, offensive lineman Roman DeWys, linebacker Connor Soelle, offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson and offensive lineman Joey Capra.

Here are Kerley’s junior season highlights: