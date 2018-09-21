ASU Football: Three-star Colorado offensive tackle Alijah Bates becomes 14th ASU commit

On Thursday night via Twitter, offensive tackle Alijah Bates made it public that his future was in Tempe:

Bates is from Colorado Springs’ Doherty High School. He is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star recruit, while Rivals has him as a two-star. Bates has also received offers from Northern Colorado, Wyoming and Utah State.

The 6-foot-8, 235 pound, Bates is ranked as the 18th best player in Colorado and 182nd for offensive tackles according to 247Sports.

Offensive line coach Dave Christensen has gotten to work this offseason, as this is his fourth commitment from an offensive linemen. Bates joins LaDarius Henderson, Roman DeWys and Ben Scott in the Sun Devils’ 2019 class.

Overall Bates is the 14th commit joining the other offensive lineman. As well as wide receivers Andre Johnson, Ricky Pearsall, Jordan Kerley, quarterbacks Ethan Long, Joey Yellen, defensive ends David “DJ” Heckard, Anthonie Cooper, tight end Nolan Matthews, linebacker Connor Soelle and athlete Ty DeArman.

Here are the highlights for the son of former ASU linebacker Solomon Bates.