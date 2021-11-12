ASU Soccer: Nicole Douglas earns First-Team All-Pac-12 nod

Was it really ever a question? The Pac-12 released its All-Conference soccer teams on Friday. Included was the nation’s leader in goals and Arizona State’s Nicole Douglas. The English forward set the program’s single-season goals (19) and points (45) record this season.

Amongst those in the conference, Douglas finished with the highest points per game (2.09) and she finished tied for the most goals in conference play only (10). Douglas is the first First-Team member from Arizona State since Cali Farquharson in 2015.

“I’m extremely proud of Dougie for earning a spot on the All-Pac-12 first team,” Arizona State coach Graham Winkworth said of Douglas. “I’m a little sad for one or two others [on our squad] who I felt were deserving of a little more recognition than the voting gave them. ”All credit to everyone who made those teams because it is incredibly difficult and credit to all the Pac-12 players of the year. Nicole Douglas will be my Pac-12 and national player of the year. She is a credit to this program and I could not be prouder to say I’m her coach.”

Douglas plans on returning to Tempe for a fifth season due to the extended extra year of eligibility given by the NCAA. As it currently stands she has 46 goals and 109 points in her career. She only trails Stacey Tullock (50 goals, 125 career points) in those categories.