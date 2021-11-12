ASU Volleyball: Isanovic, Levinska dominate in win over Colorado

Just what the doctor ordered. After a frustrating weekend in Washington last week, Arizona State volleyball (14-12, 7-8 Pac-12) returned home and got the performance it needed from its stars.

Led by Iman Isanovic (26) and Marta Levinska’s (19) combined 45 kills, the Sun Devils earned a 3-1 (25-16, 20-25, 25-22, 27-25) win over Colorado (14-10, 5-10 Pac-12) Friday.

Both outside hitters collected a double-double as well as Isanovic had 14 digs and Levinska got 20. It was still a balanced effort overall as Geli Cyr continued to cement herself as a quality player. She gave the team 12 kills in the win.

“She’s (Iman) our leading point scorer, we get the most points and production from her. She’s not going to win us games, we’ve been there before so I do like that she got that many kills,” Arizona State coach Sanja Tomasevic said. “We’ve talked about distributing the offense some more for other people, at some point they’re going to stop her.

“I’m glad we got Geli (Cyr) ready to go, it was nice to have her back and playing well, and Marta did a good job too. She (Marta) got a double-double. She was big for us at the end, she took some big swings when we needed her to. She got blocked, then the next ball she got set she didn’t tip, she didn’t roll a shot, she jumped a little higher and hit a little harder.”

The Sun Devils handled the first set pretty easily before Colorado responded to even the score. The Buffs took a late lead into the third set, but Arizona State used a 7-2 run to put itself in a position to close out the win. And it was hard earned in the fourth set. Colorado was on set point, yet good defense and kills from Cyr and Levinska sealed the deal.

Arizona State will have its final home match and Senior Day on Sunday and will face No. 16 Utah at 1:00 p.m. MST in Desert Financial Arena.