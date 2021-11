ASU is back on the road to play the Washington Huskies at 5:00 MT on Saturday.

Watch: FS1 (Dan Hellie, Petros Papadakis)

Listen: Sun Devil Radio Network or Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (Play-by-play: Tim Healey. Color: Jeff Van Raaphorst.)

Blaze Radio (Simon Williams and Gareth Kwok)

Read: House of Sparky will provide instant postgame, story recaps as well as score and play updates on Twitter.