ASU Football: What did we learn from the win over Washington?

Arizona State football has a Mr. November, and his name is Rachaad White. For the second straight game, the junior college product was the star of the ASU offense, leading the charge in a 35 point performance that featured a late 4th quarter comeback Saturday night in Seattle at Washington.

White rushed a whopping 32 times for 184 yards. He found the end zone twice — both in the second-half comeback —and was the obvious focal point of what looked like a high powered offense. In his last two games, he’s rushed for 386 yards and scored five touchdowns. This kind of production raises eyebrows on the National scale, and White has certainly raised his NFL draft stock over the last two weeks.

The passing game has been surrounded by question marks all year long, and rightfully so. While the ground attack has been consistently prolific, the aerial attack has enjoyed flashes of success, while proving untrustworthy for the most part during the 2021 campaign.

On Saturday night, Jayden Daniels put up another unimpressive showing with his arm. The third year starter completed 10 of his 16 pass attempts for a total of just 90 yards. He threw a touchdown to Curtis Hodges late in the first half.

The fact that White carried the ball twice as much as Arizona State even attempted to throw it speaks volumes. This offense is one dimensional, and as great as White has been, he and fellow backs Deamonte Trayanum and Daniyel Ngata can only do so much to carry the offense.

Where does ASU go from here?

The team followed two of the most disappointing losses in the Herm Edwards era with two much needed wins. The most bipolar team in college football has again captured the hope of its fans, for better or worse. Two games remain, and the strengths and weaknesses of this Arizona State football team are crystal clear. The only thing we’ve yet to figure out is just how close they will miss a Pac-12 championship game berth, and what will be the repercussions?