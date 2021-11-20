ASU Wrestling: Seventh-ranked Sun Devils protect home mat in win over No. 17 Oklahoma

No. 7 Arizona State (1-0) set quite the tone for its season on Friday. The Sun Devils earned a quality 22-12 win over No. 17 Oklahoma (1-1).

The Sun Devil stars really stood out. Arizona State’s Courtney McGee took home a 12-3 win against Tony Madrigal. Each wrestler came into the match ranked in the top 10 individually in the 133-pound division; McGee was eighth and Madrigal was 10th.

Another ranked match came between top names in the 125 weight. No. 4 Brandon Courtney earned a decision over No. 20 Joey Prata. Jacori Teemer (No. 4 in 151) and Cohlton Schultz (No. 4 in heavyweight) both won top 20 matchups. Teemer won 11-5 over No. 18 Justin Thomas and Schultz beat No. 19 Josh Heindselman 4-1.

Jesse Vasquez (No. 18 in 141), Kyle Parco (No. 7 in 149) and Anthony Valencia (No. 7 in 165) all earned wins as well.

The lone top match that didn’t go Arizona State’s way was in the 197 weight class. No. 7 Kordell Norfleet and No. 6 Jake Woodley displayed why they are so close in the rankings. The two were tied leading into the late stages of the third period but a two-point takedown by Woodley gave him a 5-3 win.

Arizona State heads to Wyoming for the Cowboy open on Nov. 28.