ASU Football: Running back DeaMonte Trayanum enters transfer portal

Coming into this season, the Arizona State backfield was billed as a two-headed monster that could prove to be the best ground attack in the conference. ASU’s run game has dominated as advertised, but one of the monster’s heads ended up carrying a much lighter load.

DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum endured a tumultuous 2021 campaign in the shadow of star back Rachaad White. In a surprise move, Trayanum entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon. With White headed for the draft this spring, Trayanum figured to be the lead back in next year’s offense.

In his first season in Tempe, the Covid shortened four-game 2020 campaign, Trayanum was every bit as good if not better than White. The Akron, Ohio native rushed for 290 yards and scored four touchdowns in the four games.

This year, ball security issues plagued Trayanum, and he frequently found himself on the sideline with White carrying the potent ground game. His numbers were still solid, but less glamorous. Missing three games due to injury, Trayanum rushed for 402 yards and scored six times in nine games.

The fact that Trayanum’s portal entry comes just two days after it was announced that Herm Edwards will return in 2022 could suggest that there was some strife between the two during the 2021 season.

Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner hinted that this likely wont’t be the last Sun Devil player to enter the transfer portal.

He won't be the last Sun Devils into the portal. Major roster turnover coming https://t.co/lP0q3f4n3y — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 30, 2021

Daniyel Ngata, the third running back on the 2021 depth chart is no slouch, and now appears poised to take over the number one duties next season.