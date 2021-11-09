ASU Football: Massey flips to Texas Tech, Porter enters transfer portal

Three-star defensive tackle Syncere Massey flips commitment to Texas Tech

Arizona State’s good recruiting news on Monday was matched with bad news. Hours after the Sun Devils got a pledge from tight end Jacob Newell, former Arizona State commit Syncere Massey joined Texas Tech’s 2022 class.

Massey seemed to be picking up steam as a recruit. He gained offers from LSU and Missouri following his commitment to Arizona State. However, as much as everyone wants to point at the Sun Devil coaching staff losing another recruit, this might be more about Massey’s personal relationships.

Texas Tech recently hired former Baylor assistant Joey McGuire on Monday. McGuire used to be the long-time head coach at Cedar Hill high school, where Massey currently attends. Massey and two of his high school teammates; Harvey Dyson and Jalon Peoples all committed to Texas Tech Monday.

Sun Devil wide receiver Geordon Porter enters the transfer portal

The Arizona State wide receivers have disappointed in 2021. Lost in the shuffle this season has been Geordon Porter. Many thought Porter would have a big role the past two seasons, but things never fell into place.

Through Arizona State’s first nine game, Porter only had one catch, a 47-yard reception against UCLA. He announced on Monday that he’ll graduate in December and enter the transfer portal with two more years of eligibility.

Thank you Arizona State — GP (@GeordonPorter) November 8, 2021

Porter is the second Sun Devil to enter the portal in November. Safety Cam Phillips entered his name earlier in the month.