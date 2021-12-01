ASU Football: Jermayne Lole set to return to Sun Devil program

One day after losing running back DeaMonte Trayanum to the transfer portal, Arizona State saw its stock trend upward again after star defensive tackle Jermayne Lole announced his intention to return to the program in 2022, through a story first published by 247Sports.

“Most of all, I want to be able to look back at my college career and say that I was one of the best to come out of ASU,” Lole said.

Lole was a preseason selection for first-team All-Pac-12 and was on the watch list for the Outland Trophy, awarded to the top interior lineman in college football. He missed the entire 2021 season with a triceps injury suffered in August.

His return will be a huge positive for the entire team heading into next season. Not only is Lole one of the best defensive tackles in college football, he is also a vocal leader in a locker room that will need one to step up with the impending departure of Chase Lucas and other seniors.

In 2020, his last season with in-game action, Lole was fourth on the team in tackles. He also recorded 1.5 sacks, two passes defended, and forced a fumble.

It could be a long offseason for the Sun Devil program when it comes to roster composition. The 2022 version of the Sun Devils may end up looking much different than the one that took the field this fall. But having someone like Lole back solidifies more than just the interior of the defense going forward, and establishes one key building block for coach Herm Edwards going into year five.