ASU Football: Former Boise State and junior college defensive end Dylan Hall joins the Sun Devils

Arizona State’s recruiting class in 2022 won’t feature a ton of freshmen, but rather additions through the transfer portal. On the eve of Early National Signing Day, the Sun Devils added a former Boise State player in Dylan Hall.

Hall, a defensive end from Antelope Valley College, visited Tempe earlier this month and tweeted out his commitment on Tuesday.

Man.. I’ve been wiping tears off my screen just trying to put this feeling into words.. But these type of feelings aren’t supposed to be explained.. just embraced! I’m Honored to be able to say I’m a Sun Devil! Thank you ASU for believing in me. You will get my all! #Forksup pic.twitter.com/RaRU1zeRGh — Dylan Hall (@Mr_dpapi) December 14, 2021

In his 2021 season at Antelope Valley College, Hall stuffed the stat sheet. He had four sacks, 11.5 tackles for a loss, 35 total tackles, four pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one forced fumble.

Originally from the 2019 class, Hall committed to Boise State as a three-star defensive end (No. 82 strongside end and No. 1245 overall recruit according to 247Sports). He currently weighs in at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds. With the departure of Tyler Johnson to the NFL Draft and Travez Moore still coming into next season off an ACL injury, Hall will probably find a rotational quickly at the position.

The Rest of the 2022 Class:

Running Back Tevin White

Tight end Jacob Newell

Defensive lineman Robby Harrison

Safety Tristan Dunn

Kicker Carter Brown

Junior College Tight end Bryce Pierre

Missouri tight end Messiah Swinson

Mississippi State linebacker Rodney Grace Jr.

Illinois safety Derrick Smith