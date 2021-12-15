ASU Football: 2021 Early Signing Day Thread

Arizona State football and recruiting news hasn’t exactly been great this season. However, the Early National Signing Day for the 2022 class is here. Coming into Wednesday, the Sun Devils obviously lack numbers and star power that many fans once hoped for in this recruiting class after the start of the NCAA Investigation. Nevertheless, a few prospects have stood by their commitments and plan to start their careers in Tempe.

Feel free to converse about all things Arizona State football and the recruits that make it official to become Sun Devils.

CLASS RANKING AND KNOWN COMMITMENTS COMING INTO WEDNESDAY:

247SPORTS: 95th (Finished 52nd last year)

RIVALS: 91st (Finished 65th last year)

Running Back Tevin White

Tight end Jacob Newell

Defensive lineman Robby Harrison

Safety Tristan Dunn

Kicker Carter Brown

Junior College Tight end Bryce Pierre

Missouri tight end Messiah Swinson

Mississippi State linebacker Rodney Grace Jr.

Illinois safety Derrick Smith