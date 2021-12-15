ASU Football: Sun Devils land three-star quarterback Bennett Meredith from Alabama

The first quarterback recruit of the 2022 class is here.

ASU officially landed three-star quarterback Bennett Meredith from Hoover, Ala., on Wednesday. Meredith, a 6-foot-3, 190 pound pro-style quarterback, de-committed from Northwestern earlier this month after a verbal announcement in late October.

he’s officially a Sun Devil



welcome to Tempe, Bennett Meredith @bennett_m3 | #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/oco7sSd2aU — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) December 15, 2021

He took his first official visit to Tempe in November, and was in attendance for the Sun Devils’ 38-15 victory over Arizona.

According to the 247Sports composite, he is the 67th ranked signal-caller in the nation from the 2022 class.

With Jayden Daniels returning for his senior season, Meredith joins local-product Trenton Bourget, and 2021 freshman Finn Collins as a backup.

Rivals.com credits Meredith’s recruitment to offensive coordinator Zak Hill. Hill, who just finished his second season as play-caller in Tempe, was previously linked to the Nebraska and Auburn coordinator positions. However, 247Sports reported earlier this week that coach Herm Edwards expects Hill to return to Arizona State next season after those roles were both filled recently.

