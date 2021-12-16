ASU Football: Sun Devils’ 2022 Schedule Released

The Pac-12 released its 2022 football schedule on Thursday morning, and we now know who where and when the Sun Devils will take on in year five of the Herm Edwards era.

ASU 2022 football schedule:

9/1 - NAU

9/10 - @ Oklahoma State

9/17 - Eastern Michigan

9/24 - Utah

10/1 - @ USC

10/8 - Washington

10/22 - @ Stanford

10/29 - @ Colorado

11/5 - UCLA

11/12 - @ Washington State

11/19 - Oregon State

11/25 - @ Arizona — House of Sparky (@HouseOfSparky) December 16, 2021

The tests will come early and often. A road contest at Oklahoma State will be Arizona State’s first big underdog role since 2019, as the Cowboys will be coming off a top-10 ranked season and near Big 12 championship. The first two conference games will show just how well ASU stacks up in the Pac 12 south. A home game against Utah kicks off division play, before the Sun Devils travel to Los Angeles on October 1 to take on the Lincoln Riley led USC Trojans.

The bye week, taking place after an October 8 home game against Washington, precedes the only back to back road games of the season. Coming off the bye, Arizona State plays at Stanford and at Colorado in consecutive weeks.

While they avoid a fourth straight trip to Corvallis Oregon, the conference didn’t spare ASU a November Pacific Northwest road game. After hosting UCLA on November 5, ASU plays at Washington State on the 12th. The Oregon State Beavers finally come to Tempe the following week in the penultimate game of the regular season.

Even years decide the Territorial Cup in Tucson. The day after Thanksgiving, ASU will make the short trip down south to try to win its sixth straight rivalry game over the Wildcats.

All things considered, the schedule could be tougher for Arizona State. Playing on the road against Stanford and Colorado shouldn’t be a daunting task, while getting Utah and UCLA at home is a blessing. For the third straight season, ASU won’t have to face perennial Pac-12 contender Oregon.