ASU Basketball: Contest against Florida A&M canceled due to power outage

There’s been a plethora of sports games canceled in the past week, and Arizona State men’s basketball becomes the latest. However, the Sun Devils’ contest against Florida A&M wasn’t called off due to COVID-19 concerns as most have been. Instead a power outage around the Tempe campus pushed the two teams to mutually agree to cancel the game.

The power outage also pushed Arizona State women’s basketball against UC Irvine to play at Weatherup Center.

Arizona State won’t return to play until Dec. 30 when the Sun Devils head to USC, followed up a matchup against UCLA. That’s certainly a tough ask to come off a break as both teams are ranked in the Top 10. It doesn’t get any easier when the team returns to Tempe on Jan. 8 to host No. 6 Arizona.

Is this one of the strangest cancelations you’ve seen? Will this longer break hurt the team>