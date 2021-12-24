ASU Basketball: UCLA and USC postpone January contests against the Sun Devils

Arizona State men’s basketball’s schedule has changed again. However, this one has nothing to do with a power outage.

UCLA announced on Friday that it’ll be postponing its games versus Arizona (Dec. 30) and Arizona State (Jan. 1). The Bruins’ statement says that “rescheduled dates for those two contests will be announced when they are finalized with the Pac-12 Conference.”

Shortly after USC announced that the team would be postponing its weekend series against the Arizona schools as well due to COVID-19 protocols as well.

UCLA has not played since Dec. 11 and USC’s issues are newer after canceling a game against Oklahoma State on Dec. 21.

As it currently stands, which means close to nothing due to the rising cases of COVID-19, Arizona State is to host Arizona on Jan. 8 and the Rocky Mountain schools the following week. That would be nearly a 20-day gap between games. One would assume that Arizona State looks for a non-conference game to play between then.