ASU Football: Landing spots for transferring Sun Devils

House of Sparky wanted to make sure fans could track where Sun Devils that had entered the transfer portal were headed. Here is a tracker for the departing Arizona State football players:
DeaMonte Trayanum, Safety, Originally Four-Star recruit according to 247Sports
Announcing on Christmas Day
Visited Michigan
Interest from Ohio State
Johnny Wilson, Wide Receiver, Originally Four-Star recruit according to 247Sports
Committed to Florida State on Dec. 23
Committed. Time to work. #GONOLES pic.twitter.com/4d0Amdl1aB— Johnny Wilson (@jjohnnywilson) December 24, 2021
Jordan Banks, Linebacker, Originally Four-Star recruit according to 247Sports
Visited Central Michigan
Tommi Hill, Cornerback, Originally Four-Star recruit according to 247Sports
Committed to Nebraska on Dec. 13
New chapter pic.twitter.com/hmXSrc28Ja— Tommi Hill (@hilltommi13) December 13, 2021
Cam Phillips, Safety, Originally Three-Star recruit according to 247Sports
Geordon Porter, Wide Receiver, Originally Three-Star recruit according to 247Sports
