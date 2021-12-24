ASU Football: Landing spots for transferring Sun Devils

House of Sparky wanted to make sure fans could track where Sun Devils that had entered the transfer portal were headed. Here is a tracker for the departing Arizona State football players:

DeaMonte Trayanum, Safety, Originally Four-Star recruit according to 247Sports

Announcing on Christmas Day

Visited Michigan

Interest from Ohio State

Johnny Wilson, Wide Receiver, Originally Four-Star recruit according to 247Sports

Committed to Florida State on Dec. 23

Jordan Banks, Linebacker, Originally Four-Star recruit according to 247Sports

Visited Central Michigan

Tommi Hill, Cornerback, Originally Four-Star recruit according to 247Sports

Committed to Nebraska on Dec. 13

Cam Phillips, Safety, Originally Three-Star recruit according to 247Sports

Geordon Porter, Wide Receiver, Originally Three-Star recruit according to 247Sports