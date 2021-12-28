ASU Football: House of Sparky Las Vegas Bowl Roundtable Predictions

Arizona State is set to play Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday at 8:30 MST.

We surveyed our staff on their predictions for the game:

Kevin Redfern: 19-10 Wisconsin

Jack Johnson: 30-17 Wisconsin

Zac BonDurant: 31-17 Wisconsin

Ricky Weipz: 24-14 Wisconsin

Brady Vernon: 6-3 Wisconsin

Talia Massi: 24-10 Wisconsin

Jack Loder: 30-24 Arizona State

DraftKings Opening Line: Wisconsin -6, O/U 41

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wisconsin with a 61.5% chance of winning

Tune in to ESPN to watch the Sun Devils take on the Badgers.