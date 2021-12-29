ASU Basketball: Sun Devils’ visit to Cal moved up to Jan. 2

Arizona State’s men basketball certainly was going to have quite the break leading into its Jan. 2 matchup against Arizona. With the Sun Devils game versus Florida A&M canceled and their trip to Los Angeles postponed due to COVID issues within the Bruins and Trojans programs, it would’ve been nearly three weeks in-between games.

Now, Arizona State will fill the gap. The program announced on Wednesday that its originally scheduled visit to Berkley to play Cal on Jan. 19 will now take place on Jan. 2 at 4 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.

The Golden Bears were supposed to play Stanford on Jan. 2, but the Cardinal team is dealing with its own health and safety protocol struggles. That opened the door for this contest to come together and is likely a positive for both teams. It’s likely this won’t be the last schedule change with COVID-19 latest surge due to the Omicron Variant Spike in the United State and the rest of the world.

Arizona State will return to Tempe following its Jan. 2 meeting to host three straight games against the Wildcats, Colorado and Utah.