ASU Football: Jayden Daniels to return in 2022

Five days after Herm Edwards confirmed he will be back for next season, Jayden Daniels announced on Twitter he will also stay in Tempe in 2022 for his senior season as a Sun Devil.

The junior quarterback’s future was under a spotlight amidst an NCAA investigation into the program, as well as his subpar play when compared to his freshman season.

Daniels stepped onto the scene in 2019 as a four-star recruit out of San Bernardino, Calif. performing above expectations as a freshman, while also entering the national conversation. Despite missing a game, he threw for over 2,700 yards and 17 touchdowns. He surrendered just two interceptions, which was the lowest total in the FBS (minimum 200 attempts).

His signature win was a 31-28 thriller over sixth-ranked Oregon in Tempe after four straight losses.

In 2020, Daniels played in all four games in the COVID-shortened season. He threw just one interception, rushing for four scores, and adding another five with his arm. However, he struggled against UCLA in the team’s second loss in as many years to the Bruins, achieving a sobering 60.1 QBR. The sample size was smaller, but it was clear Jayden had not improved significantly as a passer from year-to-year.

The dual-threat from SoCal took a significant step back this season. He tripled his interception production (nine) from the previous two seasons combined (three). Visually, he did not pass the eye test, struggling to instill any fear into defenses at the second level with the long ball. Accuracy was an issue, decision-making skills regressed, and his receiving corps did not help.

If Rachaad White was not so productive, it could have been a much uglier year for Daniels, who only threw the ball about 23 times per game.

Where Jayden has improved exponentially has been with his legs, churning out six more rushing touchdowns this year.

Daniels and Edwards will return for their third season together, and Edward’s fourth season as ASU head coach.