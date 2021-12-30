How to Follow: Arizona State vs. Wisconsin

It’s finally bowl season and Arizona State is headed to Allegiant Stadium to play Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl. The game is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 MST.

Watch: ESPN (Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport)

Listen: Sun Devil Radio Network or Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (Play-by-play: Tim Healey. Color: Jeff Van Raaphorst.)

Read: House of Sparky will provide instant postgame, story recaps as well as score and play updates on Twitter.

Odds: Wisconsin is the seven-point favorite heading into the matchup, per DraftKings.