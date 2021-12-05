Arizona State set to play in Las Vegas Bowl, play Wisconsin

Many Arizona State fans count the 2021 season as a disappointment. However, the Sun Devils’ bowl game location might make up for it a bit. Unlike a trip to El Paso again, the Sun Devils and fans looking to party will be headed to Las Vegas.

Arizona State (8-4) will face Wisconsin (8-4) in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 30. This is the third time the Sun Devils will play in the Las Vegas Bowl, but the first time at the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Sun Devils will be far from full strength. Running back Rachaad White and defensive lineman Tyler Johnson will not play as they prepare for the NFL Draft. Safety Evan Fields wide receiver Johnny Wilson, linebackers Darien Butler, Merlin Robertson, safety Kejuan Markham, sophomore reserve safety Willie Harts, tight end Jalin Conyers and center Dohnovan West are dealing with injuries.

Do you plan on heading to the game?