ASU Football: Mississippi State Rodney Groce Jr. transfer commits to the Sun Devils

As Arizona State prepares to take on Wisconsin in the Las Vegas bowl at the end of this month, the recruiting circuit remains a priority. The Sun Devils earned the commitment of a formidable linebacker transfer from Mississippi State on Monday morning when Rodney Groce Jr. announced his pledge on twitter.

Groce Jr. has four years of eligibility remaining after playing in just four games this season for the Bulldogs. His commitment is much needed, as ASU’s current 2022 recruiting class is thin.

After graduating in the class of 2020 as Alabama’s #24 prospect, Groce redshirted during the 2020 Covid season. His four games played in 2021 make him essentially a redshirt freshman for ASU, a valuable addition in terms of age and class.

The outlook on Arizona State’s linebacker group for 2022 is still taking shape. The trio of Darien Butler, Merlin Robertson and Kyle Soelle will likely be broken up, with Butler a near certainty to head to the draft. Freshman Eric Gentry was just named the team’s freshman of the year, and figures to assume a starting role next season. Will Shaffer and Connor Soelle will also be in the mix along with Groce Jr.