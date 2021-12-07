ASU Football: Missouri transfer Messiah Swinson commits to the Sun Devils

Arizona State is putting the “height” in tight end.

With the average height in the tight-end’s room being just under 6-foot-5 inches, the Sun Devils just added another giant, 6-foot-8-inch, 250 pound junior Messiah Swinson.

Swinson, a transfer from Missouri, was the number six-ranked class of 2019 recruit from New York, according to Rivals. He had an official offer from ASU, but chose Missouri. In his freshman year, he tore his ACL.

Swinson caught 44 passes in his sophomore and junior years for a total of 685 yards. He joins Jalin Conyers in the tight end’s room as another transfer.

Curtis Hodges stepped onto the scene as the number-one tight end in the Sun Devil offense this season, snagging 20 passes for 373 yards and two touchdowns, the best performance at the position in the Herm Edwards-era.

Swinson is the son of former NFL player Corey Swinson, who spent a season in the league with the St. Louis Rams.

What do you think about the new batch of tight ends?