 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

ASU Football: Former four-star recruit Tommi Hill enters transfer portal

New, 1 comment

Another former highly recruited player leaving

By Jack Loder
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 Stanford at Arizona State Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arizona State was already expecting some major roster turnover in its defensive secondary going into 2022. On Wednesday morning, Tommi Hill announced he was entering the transfer portal, making the replacement situation a little less clear.

Hill saw minimal playing time in 2021, his freshman season. He started just one game, a September contest against Colorado, and logged nine tackles in 11 games played this season. With the experienced secondary trio of Chase Lucas, Timarcus Davis and Jack Jones moving on, Hill was seen as a candidate to fill a starting role in 2022 prior to his entry into the portal.

Hill was close with defensive secondary coach Chris Hawkins, who recruited him. Hill’s desire to leave the program may be linked to the pending NCAA investigation which put Hawkins on administrative leave prior to the beginning of the 2021 season.

Along with Isaiah Johnson and Eric Gentry, the defensive side of the ball in ASU’s 2021 recruiting class was shaping up to be one of the conference’s best. Now, a hole needs to be filled in an already porous secondary.

More From House of Sparky

Loading comments...