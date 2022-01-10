ASU Football: Former four-star wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander enters transfer portal

According to 247Sports rankings, Arizona State brought in a combined 12 four-star recruits in the 2020 and 2021 classes. On Monday, Lonyatta Alexander became the fifth player of those 12 to enter the transfer portal.

The Washington native did not record an offensive stat in his first season as a Sun Devil.

Alexander, the 297th overall player in 247Sports’ 2021 rankings, joins a growing list of Arizona State players to enter the transfer portal. While Johnny Wilson (Florida State), Tommi Hill (Nebraska) and DeaMonte Trayanum (Ohio State) have found new homes, Alexander along with Jordan Banks, Geordon Porter and Cam Phillips sit in the transfer portal.

The Arizona State roster seemingly will look a lot different next season. Guys like Dohnovan West, DJ Davidson and Darien Butler have already declared for the NFL Draft. Rachaad White, Kellan Diesch, Evan Fields, Jack Jones and Chase Lucas graduated and will move on to the professional ranks as well.

Will there be more transfers coming out of Tempe? At this point, it’d surprise no one.