ASU Women’s Basketball: Upcoming Oregon game postponed due to Covid-19 protocols

Monday marked the start of the spring semester as Arizona State resumed classes in-person classes on campus, despite a recent spike in Covid-19 that has impacted multiple sports for the Sun Devils.

The women’s basketball team could make an argument that it has had the most to deal with lately, after their fifth-straight game was postponed due to Covid-19 protocols.

This weekend, the team was slated to travel to Oregon and Oregon State for what would be its first Pac-12 games of the season. Unfortunately, Oregon is the team this time around dealing with the protocols within its program.

The official announcement was made on Monday afternoon and noted that a decision on the Jan. 15 game in Corvallis will be made later this week.

Due to COVID protocols our game at Oregon scheduled for Jan. 13 has been postponed. — Sun Devil WBB (@SunDevilWBB) January 10, 2022

Arizona State has not played a game since their Dec. 30 win over Lipscomb.

Games postponed due to Covid-19 protocols (so far):

Dec. 31 - @ UCLA

Jan. 2 - @ USC

Jan. 7 - vs Washington

Jan. 9 - vs Washington State

Jan. 13 - @ Oregon