ASU Basketball: Sun Devils’ matchup against Utah postponed

The last time Arizona State men’s basketball team played at home was before Christmas. And that won’t be changing on Thursday. On Monday, the program announced that its scheduled contest to host Utah in Tempe will be postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Sun Devil program.

Since falling to San Francisco back on Dec. 19, the Sun Devils have only played one game in quick schedule change when they lost to Cal.

Arizona State had games rescheduled with USC and UCLA after those programs had COVID-19 issues. UCLA tried to play on Jan. 5 but Arizona State then entered health and safety protocols. Add in the lost game against Florida A&M due to a facility issue, it’s been a strange time for the program.

At this time the game against Colorado on Jan. 15 is still planned on being played. Will that change? Only time will tell.