ASU Football: Wyoming transfer Xazavian Valladay commits to the Sun Devils

Xazavian Valladay, former University of Wyoming running back, announced on Tuesday that he will be transferring to Arizona State.

The newest Sun Devil will fill the depleted backfield after DeaMonte Trayanum announced he is transferring to Ohio State and Rachaad White declared for the NFL Draft this past season.

The six-foot, 198-pound running back rushed for 1070 yards this season and six touchdowns.

He also had 233 receiving yards.

Before the season started, he was named to the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List.

He was the All-Mountain West Conference selection for the third straight season and ranks No. 2 all-time on the Wyoming Football rushing yards list with 3,274.

He has led the Mountain West in rushing yards per game over the last two seasons.

Valladay is a product of Brother Rice High School in Illinois, and was ranked by 24/7 Sports as the No. 75 overall recruit in the state of Illinois in the 2017 recruiting class.

He will have one year of eligibility with the Sun Devils, and ASU fans are hopeful he can fill the void.