ASU Basketball: Sun Devils reschedule clashes with Utah and USC

Things look to be trending the right direction for Arizona State men’s basketball. The Pac-12 Conference announced a handful of rescheduled games on Wednesday including a pair of tilts including the Sun Devils.

Arizona State will host Utah on Monday, Jan. 17 at 2:00 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network. This contest was originally slated for this Thursday, but the fact it’s already back on the schedule is most likely good news about the Sun Devil program that has been in health and safety protocols. This also means there’s a good chance Arizona State returns to action on Saturday to play Colorado.

The Sun Devils game at Los Angeles to play the USC Trojans also has a new date. Arizona State will visit on Monday. Jan. 24 at 9:00 p.m. MT on ESPN2.

At this time, Arizona State is still waiting on new dates for its games versus Arizona and at UCLA.

To keep up with the everchanging schedule, here is what the rest of January looks like: