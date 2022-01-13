ASU Football: Missouri secondary coach Aaron Fletcher joins Sun Devil staff

Former Missouri coach Aaron Fletcher is now the defensive backs coach for the Sun Devils, Pete Thamel announced via twitter on Thursday.

Sources: Missouri corners coach Aaron Fletcher has agreed to become the defensive backs coach at Arizona State. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 13, 2022

Fletcher coached at Missouri for almost a year. Before that, he worked with various high school and collegiate programs for 15 years.

Notably, he spent six seasons with Tulsa where he was responsible for a Top-10 pass defense in 2018.

After Chris Hawkins was placed on administrative leave due to an active NCAA investigation being conducted on the Sun Devil program, Donnie Henderson stepped into the defensive backs role on an interim basis.

One could assume now that Hawkins will not be returning to Arizona State. He also tweeted this shortly after the Fletcher hire was announced.

Fletcher will have his hands full as the defensive backs room has quickly thinned out. With cornerbacks Chase Lucas and Jack Jones graduating as well as transfer and decommitments, he’ll have to get to work quickly.