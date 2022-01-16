ASU Football: Former four-star Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson joins the Sun Devils

The Sun Devils have continued to work the transfer portal to fill out their roster for the 2022 season. On Sunday, quarterback Paul Tyson announced his commitment to Arizona State.

The great grandson of Paul “Bear” Bryant will move into a quarterback room far from his Alabama home. Tyson likely won’t be competing for the stating job against Jayden Daniels this season, well unless things go poorly for Daniels, but the starting quarterback after Daniels could be anyone.

Tyson has the talent to do so. According to 247Sports, Tyson rated as a four-star pro-style quarterback. The recruiting site ranked him as 321st overall recruit in the 2019 class and 12th amongst pro-style quarterbacks.

In his three years at Alabama, the 6-foot-5 quarterback only threw 16 passes for 150 yards. He definitely has an arm as seen from his high school days though.

The current quarterback room looks like this past Daniels: