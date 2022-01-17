ASU Football: Sun Devils land former San Diego State offensive lineman Chris Martinez

Arizona State furthered its hunt for offensive players in the transfer portal with the addition of former San Diego State offensive lineman Chris Martinez, according to his Twitter post Monday morning.

Martinez, who has one remaining year of eligibility, started all 14 games for the Aztecs in 2021 after playing in just six games the four years prior. His first collegiate appearances came at right guard, but he transitioned to left guard for this past year.

According to 247Sports.com, he was a three-star recruit out of high school, and the ninth-ranked guard in the state of California. As a recruit, he considered Pac-12 South foes Arizona and Colorado, and was given an offer from Arizona, but did not receive any interest from Todd Graham, or Chip Lindsey in his brief stint as coordinator.

Questions continue to linger over the offensive line unit for ASU heading into 2022. Kellen Diesch (left tackle), Dohnovan West (center), and Henry Hattis (right guard) are all starters from 2021 that will not return.

That leaves reliable guard and seasoned veteran LaDarius Henderson, tackle Ben Scott, and guard Spencer Lovell as the Sun Devil lineman with starting experience. Henderson and Scott are locks for the starting lineup, but Lovell struggled filling in for Hattis who missed a portion of the season due to injury.

Assuming Martinez will start, given his full season of experience, he would likely fill in at right guard for the departed Hattis. That leaves the positions of left tackle and center open for grabs. It is also not out of the question for the veterans Henderson and Scott to shift positions along the line as needed.

Keep an eye on 2021 recruit Isaia Glass to win the left tackle job if no more portal acquisitions are made. Glass, a local product via Queen Creek High School, is a three-star recruit, and the 13th ranked player from Arizona in his class, according to 247Sports.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, and with a multi-sport background in track and basketball, he may be the athletic piece ASU needs to help boost the run-first offense.

Martinez is the sixth transfer, fourth on offense, acquired by Herm Edwards and company. With six transfers and six letters of intent signed for the class of 2022, it is likely Edwards is not done maneuvering the portal this offseason.

Where else can the Sun Devils improve through the transfer portal?