ASU Football: Former four-star Miami defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera commits to Sun Devils

Another day, another transfer portal splash for the Arizona State Sun Devils, this time on the defensive side.

In perhaps the most high-profile landing of the offseason for ASU, former four-star University of Miami defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera committed to the Sun Devils, per his Twitter page.

In 2018, Silvera was labeled as the second-best defensive tackle nationally in his recruiting class, and the 54th ranked prospect overall by 247Sports.com. Standing at 6-foot-2, 308 pounds, he was also the 11th ranked prospect in the state of Florida.

In four years at The U, Silvera recorded two sacks, one forced fumble, and 105 total tackles. He started eighteen games in the last two seasons, including eight in 2021.

Simply put, the defensive success in 2021 stemmed from the above-average front seven play from the Sun Devils, even in the absence of the Preseason All-American defensive tackle Jermayne Lole. in 2021, ASU finished second in the Pac-12 in total defense (third in rushing, fourth in passing). Graduate tackle Shannon Foreman and Second Team All Pac-12 selection D.J. Davidson are moving on, along with his All Pac-12 counterpart Darien Butler.

With Lole returning for the 2022 season, Silvera is another building block in retaining the same level of play, possibly even improved.

With the decommitment of safety Derrick Smith, Silvera marks the sixth transfer acquired by Herm Edwards.

What position do you want to see upgraded next?