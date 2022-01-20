ASU Football: Former Penn State offensive lineman Des Holmes transfers to ASU

Former Penn State Offensive Lineman Des Holmes committed to Arizona State on Wednesday via Twitter.

Thank you Lord for another Day! pic.twitter.com/mdWqOrx0EU — Des Holmes™ (@des_holmes75) January 20, 2022

Holmes, redshirt senior, entered the transfer portal on December 8 and finally found his new home. This upcoming season will be his sixth and final year of eligibility.

Holmes is from Norristown, Pennsylvania and went to Cardinal O’Hara High School. He was rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the 13th-best player in Pennsylvania by 24/7 Sports.

He played in 22 games during his career at Penn State as a reserve offensive lineman and member of the special teams unit. Holmes has been battling injuries which has inhibited him from gaining the starting job. The hope is that Holmes can have a similar path as Kellen Diesch, who also transferred with little starting experience.

With Dohnovan West just recently declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, Holmes should be able to help fill the gaps.