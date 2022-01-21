ASU Football: Homegrown kicking product Robert Liss transfers from Colorado State to Arizona State

For a team that did not kick many field goals last year, the Sun Devils are looking like they want to improve the third phase of the game through the transfer portal.

Former Colorado State kicker and Verrado High School (Buckeye, Ariz.) alum Robert Liss announced on his Twitter page that he is transferring to Arizona State for the 2022 season.

Liss joins a crowded, but erratic kicking group. ASU went 8-for-13 kicking field goals this season, with Christian Zendejas (8-for-11) taking the bulk share of snaps. Logan Tyler, who missed the other two attempts, finished his last year of eligibility in 2021 and will not return.

The other local kicking product Jace Feely did not attempt a kick in his freshman season last year. Three-star kicker Carter Brown also signed his letter of intent during this signing period to bolster the room, and is expected to compete.

In one season at Colorado State as a walk-on, Liss went 4-for-7 on field goals, including a 48-yarder for his season-long. He also made all 30 of his extra points.

Who do you expect will win the kicking battle?