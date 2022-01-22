ASU Basketball: Sun Devils’ comeback attempt ends in foul ending at Stanford

Arizona State Men’s Basketball (6-10, 2-4 Pac-12) lost to Stanford (11-5, 4-3) 79-76 on Saturday.

heartbreaker.



back in action Monday at USC. pic.twitter.com/XOXzhJllMe — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) January 23, 2022

The Sun Devils went with a big lineup to match Stanford.

Stanford has one of the biggest lineup’s in college basketball. All but one of their starters is 6’7” or taller.

The game was back and forth to start for the first five minutes. Then, ASU went on a 9-0 run playing with pace.

.@Marreon_Jackson on the breakaway ‍♂️ Sun Devils on a 9-0 run



ASU 15 STAN 10 | 1H



FS1 pic.twitter.com/tAz2VVQ90g — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) January 23, 2022

Stanford had six turnovers in the first eight minutes.

Stanford then went on a 12-4 run, finishing the half with a great half-court sequence to get their biggest lead of the night. Stanford led 42-32.

D.J. Horne was the only player for the Sun Devils to make a three-pointer in the first half. He had three.

To start the second half, coach Bobby Hurley was awarded a technical foul only 30 seconds in.

Horne was then assessed a personal foul, then a technical foul for complaining. He then left the court to cool off.

The Sun Devils were showing signs of frustration.

Jay Heath finally made the first three-pointer for the Devils besides Horne. He stepped up offensively when Horne had to take a seat.

The Devils went on an 11-0 run to lessen the gap and make it a four point game.

The Devils eventually re-gained the lead, and it was back-and-forth the remainder of the night.

ASU tied it 76-76 with eight seconds remaining. When Stanford got the ball, a foul was called against Jalen Graham on a corner shot by Brandon Angel.

Angel made all three of his shots, which ultimately led to the Devil’s loss.

ASU’s valiant second half effort was just not enough.

ASU was in foul trouble towards the end of the game. Graham, Luther Muhammad, Marreon Jackson and Horne all had four.

Alonzo Gaffney and Kimani Lawrence both fouled out.

Lawrence finished with five points.

This game was a bit quieter for Lawrence offensively considering he usually averages 11 points.

Gaffney had five blocks, five rebounds and six points.

Horne was the leading scorer on both sides with 18 points.

Jackson finished with five steals and 12 points.

In the past, ASU is 7-4 against Stanford under Coach Hurley, with the Sun Devils winning the last three matchups.

The last time ASU played Stanford was January 30 of last year. The Devils won 79-75.

Stanford just came off of a 85-57 loss to No.3 Arizona. This win snapped their two-game losing streak.

Harrison Ingram, freshman, had a great game for Stanford. He had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Overall, Stanford had 18 turnovers. But despite those mistakes, they still were able to seal the win.

ASU just came off of a win against Utah. That was their second conference win this season (the other coming from an overtime win against Oregon on the road).

Before Utah, was a 75-57 blow out against Colorado. That was their first game in over three weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak within the program and a power outage issue.

Against Colorado Graham had a career-high 16 points in just over 19 minutes, including 6-of-7 from the free throw line. In the next game against Utah, he shot the game-winner with four seconds left. Tonight, Graham had 16 points, three assists, and six rebounds.

Tonight’s game was the start of a three-game road trip.

ASU is set to play their re-scheduled matchup from December 30 against USC on Monday at 9 pm MST. Tune in to ESPN2 to watch the Sun Devils take on the Trojans.