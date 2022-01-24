ASU Basketball: Hurley, Heath suspended for USC game

Bobby Hurley certainly didn’t like the calls in the Stanford loss, and he made sure the Pac-12 officials knew that. However, Hurley’s actions will cost him a game. Sunday night the Pac-12 conference released a statement saying that fined Hurley $20,000 and suspended him for one game (Monday’s contest against USC).

Guard Jay Heath will also miss Monday’s game. He too was suspended for “verbally confronting and making contact with an official attempt to exit the court.”

“The actions of the head coach and student-athletes were in clear violation of the Conference’s standards of conduct, and will not be tolerated,” Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said in a conference press release. “The Pac-12 and its membership has established regulations requiring all institutional personnel, especially head coaches, to conduct themselves in a sporting manner, and those involved in this situation failed to meet those standards.”

Arizona State will now face the nation’s No. 16 team in USC without its head coach and a top scoring presence.