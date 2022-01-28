ASU Football: Hill resigns, Gill, Hawkins, Breneman officially out

It was a busy Friday morning in Tempe. Devil’s Digest reported that Arizona State offensive coordinator Zak Hill resigned from his role after the NCAA review of the school’s alleged recruiting violations found involvement by Hill.

The staff changes didn’t stop there but these were less surprising. The three coaches that were put on paid administrative leave back in August are officially no longer with the program. Wide receivers coach Prentice Gill and secondary coach Chris Hawkins were fired, while tight ends coach Adam Breneman resigned as well.

Arizona State already hired Aaron Fletcher to replace Hawkins. The school also announced on Friday that graduate assistant Bobby Wade and interim assistant coach (tight ends) Juston Wood were elevated to full-time roles.

Multiple reports also stated that recently hired Brian Billick will not fill the offensive coordinator vacancy.

In the fans opinion, is it worth trying to fill the holes with Herm Edwards or is it time to just time to restart at ASU?