ASU Football: Offensive lineman Dohnovan West declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

Arizona State will have another player represented in the NFL Draft next spring. Offensive lineman Dohnovan West made his future intentions known on Twitter that he was declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tempe! Thanks for everything pic.twitter.com/UXM4x1QsZG — Dohnovan West (@dtw61_) January 3, 2022

West really made a new for himself his freshman season when he started out of the gate. Despite being mixed in right away he was ranked as the 13th-best interior lineman in the conference by Pro Football Focus back in 2019.

He came into this year as an Outland Trophy Watch List nominee. However, injuries limited West to four games this season. Regardless he’s put enough on tape to feel confident about moving onto the next level.

West can play center or guard which will add to his value. In PFF’s Top 100 Big Board posted in late December, he was ranked 80th overall.

“West has been starting ever since his freshman year in 2019. While he played guard last year, West starred at center this season and likely profiles best to there in the NFL,” — PFF’s Mike Renner.

In the latest 7-round mock draft from The Draft Network and staff writer Kyle Crabbs, he was taken in the fifth round and 159th overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

Nearly every NFL team needs offensive line help whether it be starting or simple depth, meaning West has a good chance to hear his name.

West joins Kellen Diesch, Darien Butler, Rachaad White, Jack Jones and Chase Lucas as possible Sun Devils who could be drafted in 2022.