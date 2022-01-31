ASU Football: Veteran NFL and college coach Glenn Thomas to join ASU coaching staff

Veteran coach Glenn Thomas has been named the new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Herm Edwards announced Monday.

Thomas comes from a prestigious background of experience. Most recently, he was UNLV’s offensive line and quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons.

UNLV finished 2-10 overall last season and actually lost to ASU in their second game of the season 37-10.

He was also on the coaching staff at Baylor and Tempe.

Most notably, Thomas worked for the Atlanta Falcons. He was with the team for seven seasons working as an offensive assistant then quarterbacks coach.

Thomas worked closely with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

This news comes just three days after previous offensive line coach Zak Hill resigned because of the scrutiny the team was facing due to an NCAA investigation.

Thomas already started working with the team on Monday. ASU fans are excited to see the relationship quarterback Jayden Daniels and Thomas will form and how the offense will improve after an underwhelming 2021 season.