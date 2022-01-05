ASU Baseball: Ethan Long named Preseason All-American by Perfect Game

Baseball season is right around the corner. The Arizona State baseball program will enter a new era under Willie Bloomquist this season and they’ll have a star to do it. Perfect Game named Ethan Long to its Third Team All-American roster as the utility player.

Long, a two-way player, did contribute on both sides as a freshman last year. However, it came into the national spotlight from his bat. Long hit 16 home runs and drove in 54 RBIs with a .340 batting average. He also four saves in 6.2 innings.

In 2022, Long will have lofty expectations as this is his second All-American nod this preseason with the first coming from Collegiate Baseball News. Although, he might get the Spencer Torkelson treatment this season. After the former No. 1 overall pick’s freshman season, many teams pitched around him and forced others to step up in the lineup.

Long is expected to transition to third base as Hunter Haas moves into the shortstop spot.

The Sun Devils are scheduled to open the season on Feb. 18 against Dixie State.