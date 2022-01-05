Women’s Basketball, Gymnastics, Wrestling postpone and cancel matchups this week

As the United States reported over 1 million new daily Covid cases on Tuesday, it has affected multiple sports at Arizona State this week.

Washington women’s basketball entered health and safety protocols postponing the Huskies and Sun Devils game for Friday. Arizona State looked for an opponent but now the Sun Devils have their own Covid issues making them also reschedule their game on Sunday against Washington State as well.

Gymnastics was scheduled for a top-tier season opener when the Sun Devils were supposed to host Kentucky on Wednesday, but due to Covid issues in the Arizona State program the meet was postponed. There are still hopes of rescheduling.

Wrestling adjusted its matchup against Michigan to only four duals on Monday, in which the two teams split the matches. Now, Arizona State announced due to the same issues that forced it to modify the Michigan contest has made the Sun Devils cancel the Iowa State meet for this upcoming Sunday.