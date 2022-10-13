ASU Football: Trenton Bourguet wins Sugar Bowl Manning Award Quarterback of the Week

The Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Thursday that Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet was awarded the Manning Award quarterback of the week.

#ManningAward Quarterback of the Week:



Trenton Bourguet, @ASUFootball



Bourguet, a former walk-on, came off the bench in the 2nd qtr & threw 3 TDs including the go-ahead score in the 4th qtr as the Sun Devils shock #21 Washington, 45-38!



https://t.co/B5piZk2KEC pic.twitter.com/sENyaIKXyZ — Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) October 13, 2022

No ASU quarterback has won the weekly, or season-long, award since its inception in 2011. Former ASU quarterback Taylor Kelly was nominated twice between 2013-2014. Mike Bercovici also received a nomination in 2014.

Most recently, Jayden Daniels was nominated following the infamous 70-7 win over Arizona in 2020.