 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

ASU Football: Trenton Bourguet wins Sugar Bowl Manning Award Quarterback of the Week

Well-deserved for the backup after leading his first career game-winning drive

By Kevin Redfern
/ new
Syndication: Arizona Republic Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Thursday that Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet was awarded the Manning Award quarterback of the week.

No ASU quarterback has won the weekly, or season-long, award since its inception in 2011. Former ASU quarterback Taylor Kelly was nominated twice between 2013-2014. Mike Bercovici also received a nomination in 2014.

Most recently, Jayden Daniels was nominated following the infamous 70-7 win over Arizona in 2020.

More From House of Sparky

Loading comments...