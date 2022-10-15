ASU Men’s Hockey: Views from around Mullett Arena in ASU’s 2-0 win over Colgate

First Division I goal in Mullett Arena, courtesy of who else other than Josh Doan
the vibes are immaculate @JTDoaner19 /// #BeTheTradition pic.twitter.com/b8wwDUrOkS— Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) October 15, 2022
Josh Doan scores the first Sun Devils D1 goal at Mullett Arena. @AZSportsDevils— Arizona Sports (@AZSports) October 15, 2022
@JGSports_6 pic.twitter.com/VJR4GOnTHV
Ryan O’Reilly’s second-period insurance goal
O’Reilly feeling dangerous #BeTheTradition /// #O2V pic.twitter.com/CPGX8dCXIv— Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) October 15, 2022
Absolutely electric atmosphere at Mullett after @oreilly_ryan extends the Devils lead to 2-0 pic.twitter.com/FC5M2XGlwA— PHNX Sun Devils (@PHNX_SunDevils) October 15, 2022
Other notes:
- TJ Semptimphelter recorded a 30-save shutout. This was his second career shutout in just five collegiate games.
- Both teams had four power-play opportunities. They went a combined 0-for-8.
- First-liners Robert Mastrosimone (6) and Josh Doan (5) totaled 11 of the team’s 29 shots on goal. No other player had more than 3.
Loading comments...