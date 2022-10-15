 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ASU Men’s Hockey: Views from around Mullett Arena in ASU’s 2-0 win over Colgate

A historic night capped off with a statement win

By Kevin Redfern
Syndication: Arizona Republic Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

First Division I goal in Mullett Arena, courtesy of who else other than Josh Doan

Ryan O’Reilly’s second-period insurance goal

Other notes:

  • TJ Semptimphelter recorded a 30-save shutout. This was his second career shutout in just five collegiate games.
  • Both teams had four power-play opportunities. They went a combined 0-for-8.
  • First-liners Robert Mastrosimone (6) and Josh Doan (5) totaled 11 of the team’s 29 shots on goal. No other player had more than 3.

